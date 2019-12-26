A Side-by-side Analysis of Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) and Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) shares are down more than -10.94% this year and recently decreased -1.19% or -$0.05 to settle at $4.15. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM), on the other hand, is down -47.88% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $16.58 and has returned 10.46% during the past week.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GNW to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PAM is expected to grow at a 1.15% annual rate. All else equal, GNW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.67% for Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM). GNW’s ROI is 3.60% while PAM has a ROI of 32.60%. The interpretation is that PAM’s business generates a higher return on investment than GNW’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GNW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.59. Comparatively, PAM’s free cash flow per share was -0.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, GNW’s free cash flow was 9.5% while PAM converted -1.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GNW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GNW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 1.03 for PAM. PAM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GNW trades at a forward P/E of 5.21, a P/B of 0.15, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a forward P/E of 6.46, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 0.63 for PAM. GNW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GNW is currently priced at a -7.78% to its one-year price target of 4.50. Comparatively, PAM is -33.06% relative to its price target of 24.77. This suggests that PAM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. GNW has a beta of 1.67 and PAM’s beta is 0.94. PAM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GNW has a short ratio of 3.90 compared to a short interest of 5.37 for PAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GNW.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) beats Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GNW is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GNW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GNW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.