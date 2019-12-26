A Side-by-side Analysis of Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are up more than 10.62% this year and recently increased 0.01% or $0.01 to settle at $120.34. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), on the other hand, is up 29.93% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $84.65 and has returned -0.66% during the past week.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CVX to grow earnings at a 9.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PAYX is expected to grow at a 8.44% annual rate. All else equal, CVX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 40.96% for Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). CVX’s ROI is 5.10% while PAYX has a ROI of 30.40%. The interpretation is that PAYX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CVX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, PAYX’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, CVX’s free cash flow was 1.3% while PAYX converted 0.38% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CVX has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.20 for PAYX. This means that PAYX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CVX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.21 versus a D/E of 0.34 for PAYX. PAYX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CVX trades at a forward P/E of 17.43, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 1.54, compared to a forward P/E of 25.21, a P/B of 12.04, and a P/S of 7.47 for PAYX. CVX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CVX is currently priced at a -11.83% to its one-year price target of 136.48. Comparatively, PAYX is 0.28% relative to its price target of 84.41. This suggests that CVX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CVX has a beta of 1.02 and PAYX’s beta is 0.86. PAYX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CVX has a short ratio of 3.51 compared to a short interest of 6.89 for PAYX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVX.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) beats Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CVX is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CVX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CVX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CVX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.