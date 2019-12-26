A Side-by-side Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares are up more than 21.45% this year and recently decreased -0.06% or -$0.01 to settle at $15.63. Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), on the other hand, is up 42.85% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $20.67 and has returned 7.21% during the past week.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BDN to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CWK is expected to grow at a 7.33% annual rate. All else equal, CWK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has an EBITDA margin of 55.27%. This suggests that BDN underlying business is more profitable BDN’s ROI is 1.40% while CWK has a ROI of 0.20%. The interpretation is that BDN’s business generates a higher return on investment than CWK’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BDN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, CWK’s free cash flow per share was +0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, BDN’s free cash flow was -0% while CWK converted 0.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CWK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BDN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.23 versus a D/E of 2.17 for CWK. CWK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BDN trades at a forward P/E of 147.45, a P/B of 1.63, and a P/S of 4.81, compared to a forward P/E of 11.57, a P/B of 3.65, and a P/S of 0.52 for CWK. BDN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BDN is currently priced at a -7.73% to its one-year price target of 16.94. Comparatively, CWK is -4.61% relative to its price target of 21.67. This suggests that BDN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BDN has a short ratio of 3.72 compared to a short interest of 9.80 for CWK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BDN.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) beats Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CWK is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CWK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,