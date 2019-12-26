A Side-by-side Analysis of Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) and Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) shares are up more than 278.29% this year and recently decreased -0.52% or -$0.03 to settle at $5.75. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO), on the other hand, is up 44.69% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $75.24 and has returned 8.60% during the past week.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) and Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, THO is expected to grow at a 5.40% annual rate. All else equal, THO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.07% for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO). AVP’s ROI is 15.20% while THO has a ROI of 3.30%. The interpretation is that AVP’s business generates a higher return on investment than THO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AVP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, THO’s free cash flow per share was -1.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, AVP’s free cash flow was 0.4% while THO converted -1.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AVP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AVP has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.40 for THO. This means that THO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AVP trades at a forward P/E of 24.06, and a P/S of 0.52, compared to a forward P/E of 12.33, a P/B of 1.96, and a P/S of 0.49 for THO. AVP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AVP is currently priced at a 42.33% to its one-year price target of 4.04. Comparatively, THO is 5.23% relative to its price target of 71.50. This suggests that THO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AVP has a beta of 1.84 and THO’s beta is 1.95. AVP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AVP has a short ratio of 1.91 compared to a short interest of 8.53 for THO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AVP.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) beats Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AVP is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, AVP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.