A Side-by-side Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) shares are down more than -35.78% this year and recently decreased -0.55% or -$0.04 to settle at $7.18. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), on the other hand, is down -15.52% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.47 and has returned 8.09% during the past week.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AM to grow earnings at a 50.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, PDS’s free cash flow per share was +0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, AM’s free cash flow was -0.07% while PDS converted 3.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PDS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AM has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.80 for PDS. This means that PDS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.75 versus a D/E of 1.02 for PDS. PDS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AM trades at a forward P/E of 7.59, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 6.43, compared to a P/B of 0.36, and a P/S of 0.37 for PDS. AM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AM is currently priced at a -11.25% to its one-year price target of 8.09. Comparatively, PDS is -66.89% relative to its price target of 4.44. This suggests that PDS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AM has a short ratio of 7.49 compared to a short interest of 6.45 for PDS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PDS.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) beats Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PDS is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, PDS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PDS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PDS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.