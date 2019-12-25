Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) vs. DaVita Inc. (DVA): Which is the Better Investment?

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares are up more than 32.11% this year and recently decreased -0.70% or -$0.54 to settle at $77.11. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), on the other hand, is up 44.25% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $74.23 and has returned 2.41% during the past week.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ZEN to grow earnings at a 51.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DVA is expected to grow at a 22.85% annual rate. All else equal, ZEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 9.81% for DaVita Inc. (DVA). ZEN’s ROI is -14.40% while DVA has a ROI of 9.20%. The interpretation is that DVA’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZEN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ZEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, DVA’s free cash flow per share was +3.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZEN’s free cash flow was 0% while DVA converted 3.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DVA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ZEN has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.80 for DVA. This means that DVA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 3.51 for DVA. DVA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZEN trades at a forward P/E of 135.52, a P/B of 19.62, and a P/S of 11.31, compared to a forward P/E of 13.37, a P/B of 4.82, and a P/S of 0.84 for DVA. ZEN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ZEN is currently priced at a -17.84% to its one-year price target of 93.85. Comparatively, DVA is 2.46% relative to its price target of 72.45. This suggests that ZEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ZEN has a beta of 1.22 and DVA’s beta is 1.68. ZEN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ZEN has a short ratio of 4.01 compared to a short interest of 4.84 for DVA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZEN.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) beats Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DVA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, DVA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,