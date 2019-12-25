Which One Would be supreme gem? – JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have increased by more than 40.54% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.03% or -$0.04 and now trades at $137.20. The shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), has jumped by 28.85% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $86.02 and have been able to report a change of -0.27% over the past one week.

The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Philip Morris International Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that JPM will grow it’s earning at a 6.32% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to PM which will have a positive growth at a 5.95% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of JPM implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. JPM has an EBITDA margin of 69.12%, this implies that the underlying business of JPM is more profitable. The ROI of JPM is 8.20% while that of PM is 46.40%. These figures suggest that PM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of JPM.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, JPM’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.34, while that of PM is positive 0.37.

JPM currently trades at a forward P/E of 12.92, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 5.06 while PM trades at a forward P/E of 15.42, and a P/S of 4.56. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, JPM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of JPM is currently at a 8.28% to its one-year price target of 126.71. Looking at its rival pricing, PM is at a -6.38% relative to its price target of 91.88.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), JPM is given a 2.60 while 2.20 placed for PM. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for JPM stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for JPM is 2.77 while that of PM is just 1.67. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for PM stock.

Conclusion

The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. defeats that of Philip Morris International Inc. when the two are compared, with JPM taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. JPM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, JPM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for JPM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.