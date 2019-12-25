Which one offer More Market Value? – Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)

The shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. have increased by more than 24.64% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.10% or $0.14 and now trades at $12.85. The shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), has slumped by -59.38% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.65 and have been able to report a change of -8.45% over the past one week.

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. FCX has an EBITDA margin of 1.93%, this implies that the underlying business of AVEO is more profitable. The ROI of FCX is 17.40% while that of AVEO is 313.00%. These figures suggest that AVEO ventures generate a higher ROI than that of FCX.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, FCX’s free cash flow per share is a negative -2.73, while that of AVEO is positive 0.36.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for FCX is 2.50 and that of AVEO is 2.90. This implies that it is easier for FCX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than AVEO. The debt ratio of FCX is 1.05 compared to 0.96 for AVEO. FCX can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than AVEO.

FCX currently trades at a forward P/E of 24.34, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 1.35 while AVEO trades at a P/B of 5.42, and a P/S of 3.55. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, FCX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of FCX is currently at a -6.27% to its one-year price target of 13.71. Looking at its rival pricing, AVEO is at a -66.15% relative to its price target of 1.92.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), FCX is given a 2.30 while 1.70 placed for AVEO. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for FCX stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for FCX is 2.31 while that of AVEO is just 9.33. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for FCX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. defeats that of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. when the two are compared, with FCX taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. FCX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, FCX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for FCX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.