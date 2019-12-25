Uncovering the next great stocks: Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX), Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)

The shares of Synlogic, Inc. have decreased by more than -67.48% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.70% or $0.06 and now trades at $2.28. The shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), has slumped by -54.12% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $15.94 and have been able to report a change of 2.11% over the past one week.

The stock of Synlogic, Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that ATRA ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SYBX.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for SYBX is 12.70 and that of ATRA is 9.60. This implies that it is easier for SYBX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ATRA. The debt ratio of SYBX is 0.00 compared to 0.00 for ATRA. ATRA can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SYBX.

SYBX currently trades at a P/B of 0.46, and a P/S of 66.66 while ATRA trades at a P/B of 2.75, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SYBX is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SYBX is currently at a -74.12% to its one-year price target of 8.81. Looking at its rival pricing, ATRA is at a -45.28% relative to its price target of 29.13.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SYBX is given a 2.00 while 2.20 placed for ATRA. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for ATRA stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SYBX is 5.03 while that of ATRA is just 15.71. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SYBX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. defeats that of Synlogic, Inc. when the two are compared, with ATRA taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. ATRA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ATRA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ATRA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.