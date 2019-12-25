Uncovering the next great stocks: Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN), ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)

The shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. have increased by more than 10.66% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.16% or $0.02 and now trades at $0.78. The shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM), has jumped by 17.53% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $37.74 and have been able to report a change of 0.69% over the past one week.

The stock of Palatin Technologies, Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. PTN has an EBITDA margin of 63.53%, this implies that the underlying business of PTN is more profitable. The ROI of PTN is 35.50% while that of ABM is 5.10%. These figures suggest that PTN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ABM.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, PTN’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of ABM is positive 1.87.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for PTN is 52.60 and that of ABM is 1.50. This implies that it is easier for PTN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ABM. The debt ratio of PTN is 0.00 compared to 0.61 for ABM. ABM can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than PTN.

PTN currently trades at a P/B of 1.91, and a P/S of 3.06 while ABM trades at a forward P/E of 16.60, a P/B of 1.67, and a P/S of 0.39. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ABM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PTN is currently at a -84.65% to its one-year price target of 5.08. Looking at its rival pricing, ABM is at a -9.43% relative to its price target of 41.67.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PTN is 24.60 while that of ABM is just 10.93. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ABM stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Palatin Technologies, Inc. defeats that of ABM Industries Incorporated when the two are compared, with PTN taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. PTN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PTN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PTN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.