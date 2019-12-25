Tiffany & Co. (TIF) vs. Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL): Breaking Down the Jewelry Stores Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) shares are up more than 65.84% this year and recently decreased -0.01% or -$0.02 to settle at $133.52. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), on the other hand, is down -50.73% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $7.75 and has returned 1.31% during the past week.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) are the two most active stocks in the Jewelry Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TIF to grow earnings at a 8.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FOSL is expected to grow at a 14.90% annual rate. All else equal, FOSL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.94% for Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL). TIF’s ROI is 15.00% while FOSL has a ROI of 4.20%. The interpretation is that TIF’s business generates a higher return on investment than FOSL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TIF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.27. Comparatively, FOSL’s free cash flow per share was -2.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, TIF’s free cash flow was -0.73% while FOSL converted -4.55% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TIF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TIF has a current ratio of 4.10 compared to 2.10 for FOSL. This means that TIF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TIF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.31 versus a D/E of 0.52 for FOSL. FOSL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TIF trades at a forward P/E of 26.87, a P/B of 5.13, and a P/S of 3.65, compared to a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 0.17 for FOSL. TIF is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TIF is currently priced at a 4.95% to its one-year price target of 127.22. Comparatively, FOSL is -45.92% relative to its price target of 14.33. This suggests that FOSL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TIF has a beta of 1.65 and FOSL’s beta is 0.28. FOSL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TIF has a short ratio of 2.68 compared to a short interest of 8.59 for FOSL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TIF.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) beats Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TIF is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, TIF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.