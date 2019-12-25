The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) vs. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC): Which is the Better Investment?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) shares are up more than 13.76% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.2 to settle at $136.23. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), on the other hand, is up 9.46% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $13.77 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TRV to grow earnings at a 9.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NMFC is expected to grow at a 0.75% annual rate. All else equal, TRV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) has an EBITDA margin of 27.06%. This suggests that TRV underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TRV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +6.83. Comparatively, NMFC’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRV’s free cash flow was 5.82% while NMFC converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TRV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TRV trades at a forward P/E of 12.67, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 1.12, compared to a forward P/E of 9.91, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 5.00 for NMFC. TRV is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TRV is currently priced at a -3.58% to its one-year price target of 141.29. Comparatively, NMFC is -6.33% relative to its price target of 14.70. This suggests that NMFC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TRV has a short ratio of 3.02 compared to a short interest of 1.67 for NMFC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NMFC.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) beats The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NMFC is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, NMFC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, NMFC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NMFC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.