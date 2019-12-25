the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Go Head-to-head

the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) shares are up more than 130.56% this year and recently increased 1.53% or $0.13 to settle at $8.60. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), on the other hand, is down -28.20% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $2.75 and has returned 23.32% during the past week.

the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) has an EBITDA margin of 2.11%. This suggests that RUBI underlying business is more profitable RUBI’s ROI is -54.20% while ABUS has a ROI of -105.50%. The interpretation is that RUBI’s business generates a higher return on investment than ABUS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. RUBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, ABUS’s free cash flow per share was -0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, RUBI’s free cash flow was 0% while ABUS converted -0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RUBI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. RUBI has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 10.70 for ABUS. This means that ABUS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

RUBI trades at a forward P/E of 117.81, a P/B of 4.39, and a P/S of 2.78, compared to a P/S of 20.21 for ABUS. RUBI is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. RUBI is currently priced at a -22.17% to its one-year price target of 11.05. Comparatively, ABUS is -70.49% relative to its price target of 9.32. This suggests that ABUS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. RUBI has a beta of 1.66 and ABUS’s beta is 1.87. RUBI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. RUBI has a short ratio of 3.03 compared to a short interest of 1.62 for ABUS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ABUS.

the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RUBI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate.