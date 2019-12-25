StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) and Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Go Head-to-head

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares are up more than 106.78% this year and recently increased 0.32% or $0.12 to settle at $38.13. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), on the other hand, is down -75.37% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $1.82 and has returned 1.11% during the past week.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect STNE to grow earnings at a 12.01% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. STNE’s ROI is 7.00% while ACRS has a ROI of -55.20%. The interpretation is that STNE’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACRS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. STNE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, ACRS’s free cash flow per share was -0.58. On a percent-of-sales basis, STNE’s free cash flow was 0% while ACRS converted -0.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STNE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. STNE has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 3.70 for ACRS. This means that ACRS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. STNE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.94 versus a D/E of 0.35 for ACRS. STNE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

STNE trades at a forward P/E of 37.16, a P/B of 7.64, and a P/S of 20.46, compared to a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 10.18 for ACRS. STNE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. STNE is currently priced at a -1.52% to its one-year price target of 38.72. Comparatively, ACRS is -59.56% relative to its price target of 4.50. This suggests that ACRS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. STNE has a short ratio of 6.16 compared to a short interest of 4.95 for ACRS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACRS.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) beats StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ACRS is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ACRS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ACRS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ACRS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.