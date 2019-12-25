Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) vs. HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Which is the Better Investment?

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares are up more than 54.77% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.03 to settle at $26.45. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), on the other hand, is up 23.36% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $63.77 and has returned 0.81% during the past week.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SFIX to grow earnings at a 32.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HDB is expected to grow at a 23.80% annual rate. All else equal, SFIX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 148.89% for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SFIX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.20. Comparatively, HDB’s free cash flow per share was +30.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, SFIX’s free cash flow was 1.29% while HDB converted 313.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HDB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SFIX trades at a forward P/E of 111.60, a P/B of 6.58, and a P/S of 1.63, compared to a forward P/E of 24.72, a P/B of 20.65, for HDB. SFIX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SFIX is currently priced at a -14.46% to its one-year price target of 30.92. Comparatively, HDB is -11.12% relative to its price target of 71.75. This suggests that SFIX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SFIX has a short ratio of 9.04 compared to a short interest of 3.15 for HDB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HDB.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) beats Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HDB is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HDB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, HDB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.