Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) vs. The Unilever Group (UL): Comparing the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares are up more than 3.84% this year and recently increased 0.42% or $0.31 to settle at $74.86. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL), on the other hand, is up 8.80% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $56.85 and has returned -8.17% during the past week.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SPR to grow earnings at a 11.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UL is expected to grow at a 6.80% annual rate. All else equal, SPR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.98% for The Unilever Group (UL). SPR’s ROI is 22.30% while UL has a ROI of 24.30%. The interpretation is that UL’s business generates a higher return on investment than SPR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.85. Comparatively, UL’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPR’s free cash flow was 2.65% while UL converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SPR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SPR has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 0.80 for UL. This means that SPR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SPR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.34 versus a D/E of 2.28 for UL. UL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SPR trades at a forward P/E of 10.65, a P/B of 4.79, and a P/S of 1.01, compared to a forward P/E of 18.27, a P/B of 10.53, and a P/S of 2.65 for UL. SPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SPR is currently priced at a -20.3% to its one-year price target of 93.93. Comparatively, UL is -18.79% relative to its price target of 70.00. This suggests that SPR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SPR has a beta of 1.14 and UL’s beta is 0.48. UL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SPR has a short ratio of 2.36 compared to a short interest of 0.90 for UL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UL.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) beats The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SPR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SPR is more undervalued relative to its price target.