Should You Buy Workday, Inc. (WDAY) or Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)?

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares are up more than 3.71% this year and recently decreased -0.93% or -$1.55 to settle at $165.61. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), on the other hand, is up 7.84% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $66.38 and has returned -3.36% during the past week.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WDAY to grow earnings at a 25.47% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HSIC is expected to grow at a 2.51% annual rate. All else equal, WDAY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.78% for Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC). WDAY’s ROI is -14.50% while HSIC has a ROI of 12.00%. The interpretation is that HSIC’s business generates a higher return on investment than WDAY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WDAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.89. Comparatively, HSIC’s free cash flow per share was +1.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, WDAY’s free cash flow was 7.25% while HSIC converted 1.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WDAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. WDAY has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.60 for HSIC. This means that HSIC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WDAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54 versus a D/E of 0.38 for HSIC. WDAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WDAY trades at a forward P/E of 75.55, a P/B of 16.32, and a P/S of 10.70, compared to a forward P/E of 17.93, a P/B of 3.45, and a P/S of 0.94 for HSIC. WDAY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. WDAY is currently priced at a -17.86% to its one-year price target of 201.63. Comparatively, HSIC is -2.95% relative to its price target of 68.40. This suggests that WDAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WDAY has a beta of 1.50 and HSIC’s beta is 0.84. HSIC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WDAY has a short ratio of 3.22 compared to a short interest of 15.97 for HSIC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WDAY.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) beats Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HSIC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HSIC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,