Should You Buy PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) or Nucor Corporation (NUE)?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) shares are up more than 21.70% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.08 to settle at $22.66. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), on the other hand, is up 9.57% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $56.77 and has returned 0.50% during the past week.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PMT to grow earnings at a 4.15% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NUE is expected to grow at a -3.32% annual rate. All else equal, PMT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.97% for Nucor Corporation (NUE). PMT’s ROI is 2.20% while NUE has a ROI of 18.20%. The interpretation is that NUE’s business generates a higher return on investment than PMT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -15.73. Comparatively, NUE’s free cash flow per share was +1.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, PMT’s free cash flow was -0.3% while NUE converted 1.89% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NUE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.34 versus a D/E of 0.43 for NUE. PMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PMT trades at a forward P/E of 10.61, a P/B of 1.00, and a P/S of 3.35, compared to a forward P/E of 14.58, a P/B of 1.66, and a P/S of 0.73 for NUE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PMT is currently priced at a -2.33% to its one-year price target of 23.20. Comparatively, NUE is -3.55% relative to its price target of 58.86. This suggests that NUE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PMT has a beta of 0.58 and NUE’s beta is 1.65. PMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PMT has a short ratio of 3.84 compared to a short interest of 3.89 for NUE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PMT.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NUE is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. NUE is more undervalued relative to its price target.