Should You Buy NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) or Copart, Inc. (CPRT)?

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares are up more than 5.25% this year and recently increased 1.18% or $0.73 to settle at $62.80. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), on the other hand, is up 88.09% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $89.87 and has returned -0.35% during the past week.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) are the two most active stocks in the Data Storage Devices industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NTAP to grow earnings at a 7.86% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CPRT is expected to grow at a 22.30% annual rate. All else equal, CPRT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 40.72% for Copart, Inc. (CPRT). NTAP’s ROI is 38.90% while CPRT has a ROI of 27.70%. The interpretation is that NTAP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CPRT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NTAP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.85. Comparatively, CPRT’s free cash flow per share was +0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, NTAP’s free cash flow was -3.16% while CPRT converted 3.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CPRT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NTAP has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.30 for CPRT. This means that CPRT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NTAP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.07 versus a D/E of 0.21 for CPRT. NTAP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NTAP trades at a forward P/E of 13.26, a P/B of 27.54, and a P/S of 2.53, compared to a forward P/E of 28.96, a P/B of 10.79, and a P/S of 9.64 for CPRT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. NTAP is currently priced at a -0.32% to its one-year price target of 63.00. Comparatively, CPRT is -4.17% relative to its price target of 93.78. This suggests that CPRT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NTAP has a beta of 1.57 and CPRT’s beta is 0.79. CPRT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NTAP has a short ratio of 6.99 compared to a short interest of 2.98 for CPRT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CPRT.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) beats NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CPRT generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CPRT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CPRT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.