Should You Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) or British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)?

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares are up more than 45.97% this year and recently increased 0.30% or $0.31 to settle at $104.98. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI), on the other hand, is up 33.58% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $42.56 and has returned 0.76% during the past week.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MCHP to grow earnings at a 3.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BTI is expected to grow at a 6.30% annual rate. All else equal, BTI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has an EBITDA margin of 31.24%. This suggests that MCHP underlying business is more profitable MCHP’s ROI is 5.60% while BTI has a ROI of 6.40%. The interpretation is that BTI’s business generates a higher return on investment than MCHP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MCHP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.14. Comparatively, BTI’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, MCHP’s free cash flow was 5.09% while BTI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MCHP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MCHP has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.70 for BTI. This means that MCHP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MCHP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.83 versus a D/E of 0.77 for BTI. MCHP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MCHP trades at a forward P/E of 16.82, a P/B of 4.67, and a P/S of 4.57, compared to a forward P/E of 9.82, a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 3.00 for BTI. MCHP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MCHP is currently priced at a -4.65% to its one-year price target of 110.10. Comparatively, BTI is -14.38% relative to its price target of 49.71. This suggests that BTI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MCHP has a beta of 1.42 and BTI’s beta is 0.92. BTI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MCHP has a short ratio of 15.63 compared to a short interest of 1.25 for BTI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BTI.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) beats Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BTI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BTI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BTI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.