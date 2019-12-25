Should You Buy Infinera Corporation (INFN) or Cosan Limited (CZZ)?

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) shares are up more than 92.48% this year and recently increased 1.99% or $0.15 to settle at $7.68. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ), on the other hand, is up 152.05% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $22.18 and has returned 5.42% during the past week.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect INFN to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CZZ is expected to grow at a 10.45% annual rate. All else equal, CZZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.88% for Cosan Limited (CZZ). INFN’s ROI is -16.30% while CZZ has a ROI of 10.80%. The interpretation is that CZZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than INFN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. INFN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.28. Comparatively, CZZ’s free cash flow per share was +1.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, INFN’s free cash flow was -0.01% while CZZ converted 5.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CZZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. INFN has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.60 for CZZ. This means that CZZ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INFN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 5.37 for CZZ. CZZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INFN trades at a P/B of 3.24, and a P/S of 1.12, compared to a forward P/E of 13.48, a P/B of 3.65, and a P/S of 1.04 for CZZ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. INFN is currently priced at a 13.61% to its one-year price target of 6.76. Comparatively, CZZ is 33.13% relative to its price target of 16.66. This suggests that INFN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. INFN has a beta of 0.64 and CZZ’s beta is 1.26. INFN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. INFN has a short ratio of 9.89 compared to a short interest of 1.30 for CZZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CZZ.

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) beats Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CZZ has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, CZZ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.