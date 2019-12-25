Should You Buy Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) or Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)?

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares are down more than -44.68% this year and recently increased 0.79% or $0.05 to settle at $6.40. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), on the other hand, is up 30.69% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $16.99 and has returned -0.18% during the past week.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) and Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are the two most active stocks in the Publishing – Newspapers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) has an EBITDA margin of 7.52%. This suggests that GCI underlying business is more profitable GCI’s ROI is 4.40% while CARA has a ROI of -57.60%. The interpretation is that GCI’s business generates a higher return on investment than CARA’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GCI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, CARA’s free cash flow per share was -0.57. On a percent-of-sales basis, GCI’s free cash flow was 1.03% while CARA converted -0.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GCI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. GCI has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 4.20 for CARA. This means that CARA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GCI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CARA. GCI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GCI trades at a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 0.49, compared to a P/B of 3.57, and a P/S of 37.31 for CARA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GCI is currently priced at a -28.89% to its one-year price target of 9.00. Comparatively, CARA is -47.09% relative to its price target of 32.11. This suggests that CARA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GCI has a beta of 1.05 and CARA’s beta is 2.24. GCI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GCI has a short ratio of 12.22 compared to a short interest of 8.44 for CARA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CARA.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) beats Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GCI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, GCI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,