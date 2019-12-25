Should You Buy Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) or Express, Inc. (EXPR)?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares are up more than 3.25% this year and recently increased 1.69% or $0.84 to settle at $50.46. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR), on the other hand, is down -2.94% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $4.96 and has returned 0.40% during the past week.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) and Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Computers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DELL to grow earnings at a 9.99% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.87% for Express, Inc. (EXPR). DELL’s ROI is 0.00% while EXPR has a ROI of 2.70%. The interpretation is that EXPR’s business generates a higher return on investment than DELL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DELL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.72. Comparatively, EXPR’s free cash flow per share was +0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, DELL’s free cash flow was 1.39% while EXPR converted 1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DELL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. DELL has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.00 for EXPR. This means that EXPR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DELL trades at a forward P/E of 7.43, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 0.15 for EXPR. DELL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DELL is currently priced at a -21.33% to its one-year price target of 64.14. Comparatively, EXPR is 1.64% relative to its price target of 4.88. This suggests that DELL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. DELL has a beta of 0.73 and EXPR’s beta is 1.10. DELL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DELL has a short ratio of 1.54 compared to a short interest of 7.01 for EXPR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DELL.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) beats Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DELL is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. DELL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DELL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.