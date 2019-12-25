Should You Buy Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) or Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)?

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) shares are up more than 12.22% this year and recently decreased -0.71% or -$0.13 to settle at $18.09. Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX), on the other hand, is up 89.02% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $37.35 and has returned 1.47% during the past week.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) and Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) are the two most active stocks in the Real Estate Development industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, XRX is expected to grow at a 9.79% annual rate. All else equal, XRX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.74% for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX). BPY’s ROI is 0.30% while XRX has a ROI of 4.90%. The interpretation is that XRX’s business generates a higher return on investment than BPY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, BPY’s free cash flow was 0% while XRX converted 1.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BPY has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.10 for XRX. This means that XRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BPY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.42 versus a D/E of 1.00 for XRX. BPY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BPY trades at a forward P/E of 10.22, a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 0.98, compared to a forward P/E of 10.87, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 0.87 for XRX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BPY is currently priced at a -16.83% to its one-year price target of 21.75. Comparatively, XRX is -12.47% relative to its price target of 42.67. This suggests that BPY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BPY has a beta of 0.91 and XRX’s beta is 1.84. BPY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BPY has a short ratio of 5.86 compared to a short interest of 3.42 for XRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XRX.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XRX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, XRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.