Should You Buy Amgen Inc. (AMGN) or Amyris, Inc. (AMRS)?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares are up more than 24.84% this year and recently decreased -0.01% or -$0.03 to settle at $243.03. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), on the other hand, is down -2.99% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $3.24 and has returned -3.57% during the past week.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AMGN to grow earnings at a 7.88% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMRS is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, AMRS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. AMGN’s ROI is 19.80% while AMRS has a ROI of 2650.10%. The interpretation is that AMRS’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMGN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AMGN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.89. Comparatively, AMRS’s free cash flow per share was -0.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMGN’s free cash flow was 9.73% while AMRS converted -0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMGN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AMGN has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 0.30 for AMRS. This means that AMGN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AMGN trades at a forward P/E of 15.11, a P/B of 13.32, and a P/S of 6.22, compared to a P/S of 2.89 for AMRS. AMGN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AMGN is currently priced at a 5.23% to its one-year price target of 230.96. Comparatively, AMRS is -65.89% relative to its price target of 9.50. This suggests that AMRS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AMGN has a beta of 1.12 and AMRS’s beta is 0.96. AMRS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AMGN has a short ratio of 4.33 compared to a short interest of 14.89 for AMRS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMGN.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) beats Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMRS has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AMRS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AMRS is more undervalued relative to its price target.