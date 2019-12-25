ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) vs. Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR): Which is the Better Investment?

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), on the other hand, is up 16.73% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $17.79 and has returned 4.28% during the past week.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SERV to grow earnings at a 16.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LAUR is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, SERV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. SERV’s ROI is -0.70% while LAUR has a ROI of 3.10%. The interpretation is that LAUR’s business generates a higher return on investment than SERV’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SERV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, LAUR’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, SERV’s free cash flow was 2.36% while LAUR converted 6.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LAUR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SERV has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.80 for LAUR. This means that SERV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SERV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.62 versus a D/E of 0.46 for LAUR. SERV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SERV trades at a forward P/E of 27.44, a P/B of 2.22, and a P/S of 2.56, compared to a forward P/E of 12.89, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 1.18 for LAUR. SERV is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SERV is currently priced at a -18.79% to its one-year price target of 47.10. Comparatively, LAUR is -13.77% relative to its price target of 20.63. This suggests that SERV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SERV has a short ratio of 3.35 compared to a short interest of 2.19 for LAUR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LAUR.

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) beats ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LAUR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LAUR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, LAUR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.