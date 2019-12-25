Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) is better stock pick than At Hess Corporation (HES)

The shares of Ring Energy, Inc. have decreased by more than -46.26% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 5.81% or $0.15 and now trades at $2.73. The shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), has jumped by 65.16% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $66.89 and have been able to report a change of 3.54% over the past one week.

The stock of Ring Energy, Inc. and Hess Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. REI has an EBITDA margin of 33%, this implies that the underlying business of HES is more profitable. The ROI of REI is 3.30% while that of HES is 0.90%. These figures suggest that REI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of HES.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, REI’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.01, while that of HES is also a negative -5.45.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for REI is 0.60 and that of HES is 1.40. This implies that it is easier for REI to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than HES. The debt ratio of REI is 0.70 compared to 0.76 for HES. HES can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than REI.

REI currently trades at a forward P/E of 4.61, a P/B of 0.35, and a P/S of 1.10 while HES trades at a forward P/E of 200.87, a P/B of 2.27, and a P/S of 3.10. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, REI is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of REI is currently at a -34.84% to its one-year price target of 4.19. Looking at its rival pricing, HES is at a -7.43% relative to its price target of 72.26.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), REI is given a 2.20 while 2.60 placed for HES. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for HES stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for REI is 9.95 while that of HES is just 5.26. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for HES stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Hess Corporation defeats that of Ring Energy, Inc. when the two are compared, with HES taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. HES happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, HES is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for HES is better on when it is viewed on short interest.