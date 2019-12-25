Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) vs. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW): Breaking Down the Restaurants Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) shares are up more than 22.94% this year and recently decreased -0.86% or -$0.56 to settle at $64.30. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), on the other hand, is up 37.64% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $32.95 and has returned 0.37% during the past week.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, ADSW is expected to grow at a 19.72% annual rate. All else equal, ADSW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.55% for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. QSR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.53. Comparatively, ADSW’s free cash flow per share was +0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, QSR’s free cash flow was 2.95% while ADSW converted 0.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QSR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

QSR trades at a P/B of 8.13, and a P/S of 3.48, compared to a forward P/E of 54.46, a P/B of 3.18, and a P/S of 1.82 for ADSW. QSR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. QSR has a short ratio of 2.73 compared to a short interest of 12.67 for ADSW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QSR.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) beats Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. QSR is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, QSR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.