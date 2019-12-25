Realty Income Corporation (O) vs. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO): Breaking Down the REIT – Retail Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) shares are up more than 14.13% this year and recently decreased -0.76% or -$0.55 to settle at $71.95. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), on the other hand, is down -0.59% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $26.77 and has returned -1.00% during the past week.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect O to grow earnings at a 5.45% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Realty Income Corporation (O) has an EBITDA margin of 89.26%. This suggests that O underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. O’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, ALLO’s free cash flow per share was -0.49.

O’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ALLO. O is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

O trades at a forward P/E of 47.55, a P/B of 2.48, and a P/S of 16.29, compared to a P/B of 4.42, for ALLO. O is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. O is currently priced at a -12.39% to its one-year price target of 82.13. Comparatively, ALLO is -27.29% relative to its price target of 36.82. This suggests that ALLO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. O has a short ratio of 5.23 compared to a short interest of 22.52 for ALLO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for O.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) beats Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ALLO is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ALLO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ALLO is more undervalued relative to its price target.