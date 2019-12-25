Old National Bancorp (ONB) vs. WW International, Inc. (WW): Breaking Down the Regional – Midwest Banks Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares are up more than 19.48% this year and recently decreased -1.23% or -$0.23 to settle at $18.40. WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), on the other hand, is up 9.39% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $42.17 and has returned 7.71% during the past week.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ONB to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WW is expected to grow at a -7.50% annual rate. All else equal, ONB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.49% for WW International, Inc. (WW). ONB’s ROI is 14.40% while WW has a ROI of 39.00%. The interpretation is that WW’s business generates a higher return on investment than ONB’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ONB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.29. Comparatively, WW’s free cash flow per share was +0.99. On a percent-of-sales basis, ONB’s free cash flow was 0.01% while WW converted 4.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ONB trades at a forward P/E of 13.61, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 4.25, compared to a forward P/E of 20.64, and a P/S of 1.99 for WW. ONB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ONB is currently priced at a 0.38% to its one-year price target of 18.33. Comparatively, WW is 11.62% relative to its price target of 37.78. This suggests that ONB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ONB has a beta of 0.99 and WW’s beta is 2.29. ONB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ONB has a short ratio of 8.64 compared to a short interest of 3.02 for WW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WW.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) beats Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WW is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WW is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, WW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.