Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) vs. Carvana Co. (CVNA): Which is the Better Investment?

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares are up more than 51.81% this year and recently decreased -1.27% or -$1.4 to settle at $108.41. Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), on the other hand, is up 191.13% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $95.23 and has returned -0.20% during the past week.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) has an EBITDA margin of 28.37%. This suggests that NBIX underlying business is more profitable NBIX’s ROI is 4.20% while CVNA has a ROI of -36.00%. The interpretation is that NBIX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVNA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NBIX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.98. Comparatively, CVNA’s free cash flow per share was -4.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, NBIX’s free cash flow was 0.02% while CVNA converted -32.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NBIX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. NBIX has a current ratio of 7.10 compared to 2.20 for CVNA. This means that NBIX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NBIX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 10.23 for CVNA. CVNA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NBIX trades at a forward P/E of 29.58, a P/B of 17.35, and a P/S of 14.74, compared to a P/B of 44.92, and a P/S of 4.23 for CVNA. NBIX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NBIX is currently priced at a -7.43% to its one-year price target of 117.11. Comparatively, CVNA is 20.91% relative to its price target of 78.76. This suggests that NBIX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NBIX has a short ratio of 4.75 compared to a short interest of 11.80 for CVNA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NBIX.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) beats Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NBIX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. NBIX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NBIX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.