Jabil Inc. (JBL) vs. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Comparing the Printed Circuit Boards Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) shares are up more than 67.81% this year and recently increased 0.65% or $0.27 to settle at $41.60. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), on the other hand, is up 29.25% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $1350.63 and has returned -0.74% during the past week.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are the two most active stocks in the Printed Circuit Boards industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect JBL to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GOOGL is expected to grow at a 10.11% annual rate. All else equal, JBL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.12% for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). JBL’s ROI is 11.10% while GOOGL has a ROI of 12.20%. The interpretation is that GOOGL’s business generates a higher return on investment than JBL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. JBL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.43. Comparatively, GOOGL’s free cash flow per share was +12.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, JBL’s free cash flow was -0.86% while GOOGL converted 6.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GOOGL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. JBL has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 3.80 for GOOGL. This means that GOOGL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JBL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.32 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GOOGL. JBL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JBL trades at a forward P/E of 10.19, a P/B of 3.38, and a P/S of 0.25, compared to a forward P/E of 24.95, a P/B of 4.80, and a P/S of 6.03 for GOOGL. JBL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. JBL is currently priced at a -9.17% to its one-year price target of 45.80. Comparatively, GOOGL is -8.26% relative to its price target of 1472.28. This suggests that JBL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. JBL has a beta of 1.00 and GOOGL’s beta is 1.02. JBL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. JBL has a short ratio of 3.10 compared to a short interest of 2.32 for GOOGL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GOOGL.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) beats Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GOOGL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JBL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GOOGL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.