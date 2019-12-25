Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) vs. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): Which is the Better Investment?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares are up more than 36.02% this year and recently decreased -0.37% or -$0.06 to settle at $16.13. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG), on the other hand, is up 0.07% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $28.94 and has returned 7.38% during the past week.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) and Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) are the two most active stocks in the Rental & Leasing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, BIG is expected to grow at a 1.55% annual rate. All else equal, BIG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.66% for Big Lots, Inc. (BIG). HTZ’s ROI is 3.90% while BIG has a ROI of 13.70%. The interpretation is that BIG’s business generates a higher return on investment than HTZ’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HTZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -10.07. Comparatively, BIG’s free cash flow per share was -2.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, HTZ’s free cash flow was -15.06% while BIG converted -1.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BIG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HTZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 9.63 versus a D/E of 0.67 for BIG. HTZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HTZ trades at a forward P/E of 9.78, a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 0.23, compared to a forward P/E of 7.17, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 0.21 for BIG. HTZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HTZ is currently priced at a -19.87% to its one-year price target of 20.13. Comparatively, BIG is 4.18% relative to its price target of 27.78. This suggests that HTZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. HTZ has a beta of 2.56 and BIG’s beta is 1.36. BIG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HTZ has a short ratio of 8.01 compared to a short interest of 4.79 for BIG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BIG.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) beats Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BIG , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, BIG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.