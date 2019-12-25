HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) vs. Athenex, Inc. (ATNX): Comparing the Hospitals Industry’s Most Active Stocks

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares are up more than 19.53% this year and recently increased 0.83% or $1.23 to settle at $148.76. Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), on the other hand, is up 12.77% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $14.31 and has returned 5.45% during the past week.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) and Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are the two most active stocks in the Hospitals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HCA to grow earnings at a 9.92% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) has an EBITDA margin of 17.1%. This suggests that HCA underlying business is more profitable HCA’s ROI is 18.40% while ATNX has a ROI of -68.20%. The interpretation is that HCA’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATNX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HCA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.45. Comparatively, ATNX’s free cash flow per share was -0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, HCA’s free cash flow was 1.78% while ATNX converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HCA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. HCA has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 2.40 for ATNX. This means that ATNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HCA trades at a forward P/E of 12.82, and a P/S of 0.99, compared to a P/B of 7.53, and a P/S of 12.62 for ATNX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HCA is currently priced at a -6.8% to its one-year price target of 159.61. Comparatively, ATNX is -48.23% relative to its price target of 27.64. This suggests that ATNX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HCA has a short ratio of 2.57 compared to a short interest of 6.36 for ATNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HCA.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) beats Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HCA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HCA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HCA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.