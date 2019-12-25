Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Go Head-to-head

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares are up more than 17.64% this year and recently increased 0.82% or $0.12 to settle at $14.74. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), on the other hand, is up 18.51% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $17.16 and has returned 3.37% during the past week.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HBI to grow earnings at a 2.24% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IVR is expected to grow at a 2.45% annual rate. All else equal, IVR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 99.55% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR). HBI’s ROI is 15.60% while IVR has a ROI of 1.50%. The interpretation is that HBI’s business generates a higher return on investment than IVR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, IVR’s free cash flow per share was -0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, HBI’s free cash flow was 3.3% while IVR converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HBI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HBI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.12 versus a D/E of 8.40 for IVR. IVR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HBI trades at a forward P/E of 8.37, a P/B of 4.37, and a P/S of 0.76, compared to a forward P/E of 9.25, a P/B of 0.99, and a P/S of 3.19 for IVR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HBI is currently priced at a -15.77% to its one-year price target of 17.50. Comparatively, IVR is 6.72% relative to its price target of 16.08. This suggests that HBI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HBI has a beta of 1.14 and IVR’s beta is 0.79. IVR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HBI has a short ratio of 12.07 compared to a short interest of 3.12 for IVR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IVR.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HBI generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HBI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, HBI is more undervalued relative to its price target.