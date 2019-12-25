Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is better stock pick than At Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

The shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation have increased by more than 3.08% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.50% or $0.35 and now trades at $70.29. The shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM), has slumped by -63.47% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $3.89 and have been able to report a change of -2.26% over the past one week.

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. XOM has an EBITDA margin of 16.22%, this implies that the underlying business of XOM is more profitable. The ROI of XOM is 4.80% while that of RYAM is 9.20%. These figures suggest that RYAM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of XOM.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, XOM’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.32, while that of RYAM is also a negative -0.98.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for XOM is 0.80 and that of RYAM is 2.10. This implies that it is easier for XOM to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than RYAM. The debt ratio of XOM is 0.25 compared to 1.93 for RYAM. RYAM can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than XOM.

XOM currently trades at a forward P/E of 18.58, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 1.15 while RYAM trades at a P/B of 0.34, and a P/S of 0.14. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, XOM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of XOM is currently at a -10.42% to its one-year price target of 78.47. Looking at its rival pricing, RYAM is at a -40.15% relative to its price target of 6.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), XOM is given a 2.80 while 2.70 placed for RYAM. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for XOM stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for XOM is 3.24 while that of RYAM is just 3.52. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for XOM stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation defeats that of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. when the two are compared, with XOM taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. XOM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, XOM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for XOM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.