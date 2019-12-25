Dissecting the Numbers for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) and First American Financial Corporation (FAF)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares are down more than -12.77% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.23 to settle at $65.18. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF), on the other hand, is up 30.56% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $58.28 and has returned -4.46% during the past week.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect WWE to grow earnings at a 33.97% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FAF is expected to grow at a 2.70% annual rate. All else equal, WWE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.51% for First American Financial Corporation (FAF). WWE’s ROI is 20.40% while FAF has a ROI of 11.40%. The interpretation is that WWE’s business generates a higher return on investment than FAF’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WWE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.29. Comparatively, FAF’s free cash flow per share was +2.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, WWE’s free cash flow was -0% while FAF converted 4.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FAF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WWE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.90 versus a D/E of 0.23 for FAF. WWE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

WWE trades at a forward P/E of 25.57, a P/B of 17.47, and a P/S of 5.59, compared to a forward P/E of 11.47, a P/B of 1.55, and a P/S of 1.11 for FAF. WWE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WWE is currently priced at a -20.94% to its one-year price target of 82.44. Comparatively, FAF is -14.92% relative to its price target of 68.50. This suggests that WWE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. WWE has a beta of 1.35 and FAF’s beta is 0.87. FAF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. WWE has a short ratio of 7.62 compared to a short interest of 3.12 for FAF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FAF.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) beats World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FAF is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FAF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, FAF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.