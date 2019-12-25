Dissecting the Numbers for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shares are up more than 32.53% this year and recently increased 0.07% or $0.11 to settle at $150.42. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), on the other hand, is up 33.82% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $169.10 and has returned 1.07% during the past week.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) are the two most active stocks in the Broadcasting – Radio industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, LH is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, LH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 15.98% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH). SPOT’s ROI is 2.40% while LH has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that LH’s business generates a higher return on investment than SPOT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SPOT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, LH’s free cash flow per share was +3.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPOT’s free cash flow was 0.95% while LH converted 3.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SPOT has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.20 for LH. This means that LH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SPOT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.93 for LH. LH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SPOT trades at a P/B of 12.52, and a P/S of 3.86, compared to a forward P/E of 14.09, a P/B of 2.28, and a P/S of 1.45 for LH. SPOT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SPOT is currently priced at a -9.84% to its one-year price target of 166.84. Comparatively, LH is -10.17% relative to its price target of 188.24. This suggests that LH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SPOT has a short ratio of 3.28 compared to a short interest of 2.75 for LH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LH.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) beats Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LH has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, LH is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, LH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.