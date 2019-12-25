Dissecting the Numbers for Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM)

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) shares are down more than -26.24% this year and recently increased 0.52% or $0.09 to settle at $17.37. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), on the other hand, is down -64.38% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $1.04 and has returned 1.96% during the past week.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. PS’s ROI is -120.70% while BLCM has a ROI of -91.50%. The interpretation is that BLCM’s business generates a higher return on investment than PS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, BLCM’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, PS’s free cash flow was -0% while BLCM converted -1.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PS has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.40 for BLCM. This means that PS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.65 versus a D/E of 30.42 for BLCM. BLCM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PS trades at a P/B of 9.29, and a P/S of 8.24, compared to a P/B of 34.67, and a P/S of 22.12 for BLCM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PS is currently priced at a -32.7% to its one-year price target of 25.81. Comparatively, BLCM is -78.78% relative to its price target of 4.90. This suggests that BLCM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PS has a short ratio of 9.49 compared to a short interest of 2.19 for BLCM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLCM.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PS has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,