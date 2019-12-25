Dissecting the Numbers for Linde plc (LIN) and Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) shares are up more than 35.72% this year and recently decreased -0.16% or -$0.34 to settle at $211.77. Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), on the other hand, is down -72.90% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $1.00 and has returned -0.99% during the past week.

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) and Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect LIN to grow earnings at a 12.69% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Linde plc (LIN) has an EBITDA margin of 37.79%. This suggests that LIN underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. LIN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -6.56. Comparatively, TYME’s free cash flow per share was -0.04.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. LIN has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 3.50 for TYME. This means that TYME can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LIN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TYME. LIN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LIN trades at a forward P/E of 26.24, a P/B of 2.33, and a P/S of 4.24, compared to a P/B of 14.29, for TYME. LIN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. LIN is currently priced at a -3.74% to its one-year price target of 220.00. Comparatively, TYME is -88.24% relative to its price target of 8.50. This suggests that TYME is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LIN has a short ratio of 3.68 compared to a short interest of 23.05 for TYME. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LIN.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) beats Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TYME is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TYME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, TYME is more undervalued relative to its price target.