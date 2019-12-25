Dissecting the Numbers for Civeo Corporation (CVEO) and Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) shares are down more than -5.59% this year and recently decreased -1.46% or -$0.02 to settle at $1.35. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP), on the other hand, is down -38.64% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $10.64 and has returned 2.01% during the past week.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CVEO to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ARLP is expected to grow at a -6.83% annual rate. All else equal, CVEO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 38.04% for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). CVEO’s ROI is -6.70% while ARLP has a ROI of 19.60%. The interpretation is that ARLP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVEO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CVEO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, ARLP’s free cash flow per share was -0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, CVEO’s free cash flow was 0% while ARLP converted -1.92% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVEO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CVEO has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.10 for ARLP. This means that CVEO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CVEO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.87 versus a D/E of 0.55 for ARLP. CVEO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CVEO trades at a P/B of 0.51, and a P/S of 0.42, compared to a forward P/E of 12.82, a P/B of 1.02, and a P/S of 0.68 for ARLP. CVEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CVEO is currently priced at a -58.46% to its one-year price target of 3.25. Comparatively, ARLP is -37.41% relative to its price target of 17.00. This suggests that CVEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CVEO has a beta of 3.96 and ARLP’s beta is 0.89. ARLP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CVEO has a short ratio of 0.90 compared to a short interest of 3.87 for ARLP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVEO.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) beats Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CVEO is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CVEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CVEO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CVEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.