Dissecting the Numbers for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) and CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares are up more than 40.65% this year and recently decreased -1.09% or -$0.95 to settle at $85.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE), on the other hand, is up 10.62% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $20.42 and has returned -0.92% during the past week.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AKAM to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CTRE is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, AKAM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 88.09% for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AKAM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.88. Comparatively, CTRE’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, AKAM’s free cash flow was 5.24% while CTRE converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AKAM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AKAM has a current ratio of 3.70 compared to 1.00 for CTRE. This means that AKAM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AKAM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.52 versus a D/E of 0.60 for CTRE. CTRE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AKAM trades at a forward P/E of 17.95, a P/B of 3.98, and a P/S of 4.92, compared to a forward P/E of 25.06, a P/B of 2.09, and a P/S of 12.38 for CTRE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AKAM is currently priced at a -10.61% to its one-year price target of 96.11. Comparatively, CTRE is -12.17% relative to its price target of 23.25. This suggests that CTRE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AKAM has a beta of 0.58 and CTRE’s beta is 0.63. AKAM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AKAM has a short ratio of 6.49 compared to a short interest of 3.10 for CTRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CTRE.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) beats CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AKAM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AKAM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,