Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) vs. Genpact Limited (G): Which is the Better Investment?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares are up more than 349.40% this year and recently increased 1.91% or $0.21 to settle at $11.19. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), on the other hand, is up 57.10% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $42.40 and has returned 1.80% during the past week.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Computer Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DBD to grow earnings at a 3.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, G is expected to grow at a 12.53% annual rate. All else equal, G’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.81% for Genpact Limited (G). DBD’s ROI is -18.00% while G has a ROI of 10.10%. The interpretation is that G’s business generates a higher return on investment than DBD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. DBD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.85. Comparatively, G’s free cash flow per share was +0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, DBD’s free cash flow was 1.43% while G converted 5.82% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, G is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. DBD has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.50 for G. This means that G can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DBD trades at a forward P/E of 11.66, and a P/S of 0.19, compared to a forward P/E of 18.63, a P/B of 5.04, and a P/S of 2.30 for G. DBD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DBD is currently priced at a -21.91% to its one-year price target of 14.33. Comparatively, G is -8.36% relative to its price target of 46.27. This suggests that DBD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DBD has a beta of 2.80 and G’s beta is 0.79. G’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DBD has a short ratio of 10.08 compared to a short interest of 1.08 for G. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for G.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) beats Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. G has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, DBD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, G has better sentiment signals based on short interest.