DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) vs. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): Comparing the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry’s Most Active Stocks

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares are up more than 53.67% this year and recently increased 0.58% or $0.33 to settle at $57.18. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE), on the other hand, is down -29.16% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $41.03 and has returned 4.75% during the past week.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect XRAY to grow earnings at a 13.23% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SAVE is expected to grow at a 9.78% annual rate. All else equal, XRAY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 20.12% for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE). XRAY’s ROI is -15.00% while SAVE has a ROI of 5.10%. The interpretation is that SAVE’s business generates a higher return on investment than XRAY’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. XRAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.52. Comparatively, SAVE’s free cash flow per share was -0.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, XRAY’s free cash flow was 2.9% while SAVE converted -1.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XRAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. XRAY has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 1.30 for SAVE. This means that XRAY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XRAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 0.99 for SAVE. SAVE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XRAY trades at a forward P/E of 20.91, a P/B of 2.52, and a P/S of 3.23, compared to a forward P/E of 8.49, a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 0.75 for SAVE. XRAY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. XRAY is currently priced at a -8.17% to its one-year price target of 62.27. Comparatively, SAVE is -10.94% relative to its price target of 46.07. This suggests that SAVE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. XRAY has a beta of 0.95 and SAVE’s beta is 0.37. SAVE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. XRAY has a short ratio of 3.49 compared to a short interest of 5.10 for SAVE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XRAY.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) beats DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SAVE is growing fastly and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, SAVE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SAVE is more undervalued relative to its price target.