Deciding Between Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) and At MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) For Next Investment

The shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have decreased by more than -27.72% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.96% or $0.69 and now trades at $24.01. The shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG), has jumped by 52.60% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $11.14 and have been able to report a change of 0.72% over the past one week.

The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and MAG Silver Corp. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. SUPN has an EBITDA margin of 42.99%, this implies that the underlying business of SUPN is more profitable. These figures suggest that SUPN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MAG.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SUPN’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for SUPN is 2.90 and that of MAG is 218.60. This implies that it is easier for SUPN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than MAG. The debt ratio of SUPN is 0.61 compared to 0.00 for MAG. SUPN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than MAG.

SUPN currently trades at a forward P/E of 16.94, a P/B of 2.26, and a P/S of 3.11 while MAG trades at a forward P/E of 40.51, a P/B of 4.47, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SUPN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SUPN is currently at a -6.47% to its one-year price target of 25.67.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SUPN is 7.49 while that of MAG is just 4.77. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for MAG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of MAG Silver Corp. defeats that of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. when the two are compared, with MAG taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. MAG happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MAG is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MAG is better on when it is viewed on short interest.