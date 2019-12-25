Crocs, Inc. (CROX) vs. FGL Holdings (FG): Which is the Better Investment?

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares are up more than 54.08% this year and recently decreased -0.69% or -$0.28 to settle at $40.03. FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG), on the other hand, is up 55.71% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $10.37 and has returned 8.13% during the past week.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CROX to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FG is expected to grow at a 16.95% annual rate. All else equal, FG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.19% for FGL Holdings (FG). CROX’s ROI is 17.80% while FG has a ROI of 2.90%. The interpretation is that CROX’s business generates a higher return on investment than FG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CROX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.26. Comparatively, FG’s free cash flow per share was +0.55. On a percent-of-sales basis, CROX’s free cash flow was 7.94% while FG converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CROX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CROX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.22 for FG. FG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CROX trades at a forward P/E of 20.29, a P/B of 23.55, and a P/S of 2.34, compared to a forward P/E of 6.59, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 1.66 for FG. CROX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CROX is currently priced at a -6.6% to its one-year price target of 42.86. Comparatively, FG is 2.78% relative to its price target of 10.09. This suggests that CROX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CROX has a beta of 0.99 and FG’s beta is 0.94. FG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CROX has a short ratio of 2.41 compared to a short interest of 5.22 for FG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CROX.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) beats FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CROX generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CROX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CROX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.