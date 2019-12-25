Critical Comparison: Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) vs. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO)

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are down more than -75.86% this year and recently decreased -1.62% or -$0.28 to settle at $17.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO), on the other hand, is up 24.06% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $18.46 and has returned -2.48% during the past week.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, CNO is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, CNO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. TLRY’s ROI is -8.50% while CNO has a ROI of -2.20%. The interpretation is that CNO’s business generates a higher return on investment than TLRY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TLRY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.85. Comparatively, CNO’s free cash flow per share was +1.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, TLRY’s free cash flow was -0.2% while CNO converted 3.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CNO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TLRY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.05 versus a D/E of 0.83 for CNO. TLRY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TLRY trades at a P/B of 4.02, and a P/S of 12.52, compared to a forward P/E of 9.08, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 0.75 for CNO. TLRY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TLRY is currently priced at a -36.38% to its one-year price target of 26.77. Comparatively, CNO is -4% relative to its price target of 19.23. This suggests that TLRY is the better investment over the next year.

Summary

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) beats Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CNO higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CNO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,