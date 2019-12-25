Critical Comparison: Stryker Corporation (SYK) vs. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares are up more than 35.59% this year and recently increased 1.21% or $2.54 to settle at $212.54. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), on the other hand, is up 39.10% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $12.89 and has returned 4.46% during the past week.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SYK to grow earnings at a 10.31% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VGR is expected to grow at a 11.00% annual rate. All else equal, VGR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.67% for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR). SYK’s ROI is 10.10% while VGR has a ROI of 17.90%. The interpretation is that VGR’s business generates a higher return on investment than SYK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SYK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.71. Comparatively, VGR’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, SYK’s free cash flow was 1.95% while VGR converted 2.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VGR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SYK has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 1.00 for VGR. This means that SYK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SYK trades at a forward P/E of 23.53, a P/B of 6.46, and a P/S of 5.42, compared to a forward P/E of 23.87, and a P/S of 0.97 for VGR. SYK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SYK is currently priced at a -9.09% to its one-year price target of 233.78. Comparatively, VGR is -49.86% relative to its price target of 25.71. This suggests that VGR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SYK has a beta of 0.76 and VGR’s beta is 0.75. VGR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SYK has a short ratio of 2.72 compared to a short interest of 12.16 for VGR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SYK.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) beats Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VGR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VGR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, VGR is more undervalued relative to its price target.