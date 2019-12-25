Critical Comparison: Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) vs. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares are down more than -30.92% this year and recently increased 1.53% or $0.18 to settle at $11.91. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), on the other hand, is up 36.60% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $107.79 and has returned 1.96% during the past week.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect OI to grow earnings at a 2.02% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EA is expected to grow at a 8.25% annual rate. All else equal, EA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.68% for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). OI’s ROI is 7.00% while EA has a ROI of 14.80%. The interpretation is that EA’s business generates a higher return on investment than OI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. OI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.98. Comparatively, EA’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, OI’s free cash flow was 4.48% while EA converted 0.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. OI has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 3.30 for EA. This means that EA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 17.58 versus a D/E of 0.14 for EA. OI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OI trades at a forward P/E of 5.40, a P/B of 5.54, and a P/S of 0.28, compared to a forward P/E of 22.12, a P/B of 4.44, and a P/S of 6.25 for EA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. OI is currently priced at a -1.08% to its one-year price target of 12.04. Comparatively, EA is -2.36% relative to its price target of 110.40. This suggests that EA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. OI has a beta of 1.59 and EA’s beta is 0.93. EA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. OI has a short ratio of 4.99 compared to a short interest of 2.40 for EA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EA.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) beats Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EA has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. EA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.