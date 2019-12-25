Critical Comparison: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) vs. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares are up more than 28.75% this year and recently decreased -1.21% or -$0.13 to settle at $10.57. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS), on the other hand, is up 41.92% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $52.58 and has returned 2.04% during the past week.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LXP to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.26% for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS). LXP’s ROI is 1.90% while QTS has a ROI of 1.00%. The interpretation is that LXP’s business generates a higher return on investment than QTS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LXP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, QTS’s free cash flow per share was -0.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, LXP’s free cash flow was 0.01% while QTS converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LXP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LXP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.88 versus a D/E of 1.42 for QTS. QTS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LXP trades at a forward P/E of 96.09, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 7.86, compared to a forward P/E of 237.92, a P/B of 3.02, and a P/S of 6.51 for QTS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. LXP is currently priced at a -6.38% to its one-year price target of 11.29. Comparatively, QTS is -8.56% relative to its price target of 57.50. This suggests that QTS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. LXP has a beta of 0.87 and QTS’s beta is 0.58. QTS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LXP has a short ratio of 4.02 compared to a short interest of 14.93 for QTS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LXP.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) beats QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LXP is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LXP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, LXP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.